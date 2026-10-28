Zubaida Rahman urges Sasakawa Foundation to expand health cooperation in Bangladesh
Zubaida Rahman, wife of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, called upon the Sasakawa Peace Foundation to expand its cooperation with Bangladesh in healthcare, medical research, maternal and child health, and the development of modern medical infrastructure.
She made the call while addressing a health-related seminar organised by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo this afternoon (local time).
Zubaida said, “The present government of Bangladesh has identified healthcare, education and social protection as major policy priorities."
The government had undertaken various initiatives to ensure affordable healthcare for all, improve the quality of public health services, recruit healthcare workers and expand access to health and education for disadvantaged communities, she added.
She said the government was also working to improve people's living standards through employment-oriented education, greater educational opportunities for underprivileged students, family-based social assistance programmes and the introduction of Family Card.
Describing health as an important area of her professional and personal interest, Zubaida said ensuring people's physical and mental well-being was crucial.
“Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations are continuously evolving. There are opportunities to address emerging challenges in the health and social sectors by utilising the experience, knowledge and capacities of both countries,” she said.
Emphasising the shared commitment of Bangladesh and Japan to ensuring a healthy environment for children to grow up and realise their full potential, she said sustainable social systems, strong economies, quality education and protection against violence, poverty and other risks were essential to achieving the goal.
Highlighting the importance of health diplomacy amid growing global interconnectedness, she said it could play a significant role in achieving the common goal of ensuring health for all.
Zubaida also stressed the contributions of non-governmental organisations, international institutions, voluntary initiatives and philanthropic foundations, alongside government efforts, to improving maternal and child health in Bangladesh.
Referring to her professional experience as a physician in Bangladesh, she said the country had considerable potential to implement appropriate health policies, advance medical research and establish modern healthcare institutions.
Appreciating the Sasakawa Peace Foundation’s efforts to protect the health of children and vulnerable communities, she called for expanding its activities in Bangladesh and urged the foundation to extend greater resources and cooperation to address the country's health challenges.
She said the Bangladesh government was ready to extend full cooperation and support to initiatives aimed at protecting and promoting health and ensuring sustainable healthcare services in the long term.
Honorary Chairman of the Nippon Foundation and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation Yohei Sasakawa and other distinguished guests attended the seminar.