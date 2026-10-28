Zubaida Rahman urges Sasakawa Foundation to expand health cooperation in Bangladesh

Zubaida Rahman, wife of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, called upon the Sasakawa Peace Foundation to expand its cooperation with Bangladesh in healthcare, medical research, maternal and child health, and the development of modern medical infrastructure.

She made the call while addressing a health-related seminar organised by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo this afternoon (local time).

Zubaida said, “The present government of Bangladesh has identified healthcare, education and social protection as major policy priorities."