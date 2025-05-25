Half-day strike at petrol pumps

The unity council is a joint platform by the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association and the Bangladesh Tank Lorry Owners Association.

Around 9:30 am, Mizanur Rahman, joint convener of the council, told Prothom Alo that the strike began as scheduled. The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has called a meeting at 10:00 am, and the council will decide on its next course of action after observing the meeting outcomes.

As per the previous announcement, the extraction, transportation, and marketing of fuel oil remained suspended across the country. However, the supply of jet fuel for Hajj and international flights remained uninterrupted.