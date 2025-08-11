Education sector neglected, no reform commission constituted

There has been no visible improvement in the education sector, a vital area, under the interim government over the past year. Instead, indecision, bureaucratic complications, and inertia have further weakened the system.

While there have been changes in individuals occupying various positions in the education sector, this has not brought about any significant changes in practice. Allegations of corruption and irregularities remain as persistent as before.

Education has long been neglected in budget allocations. The education sector’s share of the national budget in the current fiscal year, under the interim administration, has not increased either; in fact, allocations for primary education have fallen, making the path towards ensuring quality education even more difficult.

Work on implementing or revising the National Education Policy has also stalled. Since the July mass uprising, the interim government has formed 11 commissions for state reform, yet none have been for the education sector. Although a consultative committee has been formed for primary education, progress in implementing its recommendations has been minimal.

Instead, ignoring the opinions of this committee, the government has reinstated the Primary Scholarship Examination on a “quota basis”. Forty per cent of fifth graders will be eligible to take the test. Alongside primary level, preparations are also underway to introduce a junior scholarship exam for eighth graders, seven months into the academic year.