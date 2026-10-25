Motorcycle licence plates: Who will bear the cost, and why did RFID fail?

The government has decided to require front number plates on motorcycles to help detect traffic violations. The decision was taken at a follow-up meeting on pollution control chaired by the prime minister on 18 July. The aim is to enable artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cameras installed on Dhaka’s roads to read motorcycle registration numbers more easily and take action against lawbreakers. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) have been tasked with implementing the decision.

The BRTA has issued a notice making front number plates mandatory for motorcycles, setting 15 November as the deadline for compliance.

The notice specifies different dimensions for scooters and other motorcycles. For scooters, the plate must be 200 millimetres long and 100 millimetres wide. For other motorcycles, it must measure 285 millimetres by 50 millimetres.