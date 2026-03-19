Distribution of health card to begin in June: Health minister

Health and family welfare minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain on Wednesday said the distribution of health card and agriculture card will begin under the pilot project at the end of next June under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The minister said this as the chief guest while addressing the humanitarian assistance distribution programme among the distressed and poor people from the prime minister’s relief and welfare fund on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Belabo upazila parishad Hall room here.