Distribution of health card to begin in June: Health minister
Health and family welfare minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain on Wednesday said the distribution of health card and agriculture card will begin under the pilot project at the end of next June under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The minister said this as the chief guest while addressing the humanitarian assistance distribution programme among the distressed and poor people from the prime minister’s relief and welfare fund on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at Belabo upazila parishad Hall room here.
Prime minister Tarique Rahman has exempted the farm credit of the farmers including interest up to Taka 10,000, he said, adding that the distribution honorarium of Imam, Muezzin, priest of each union has already begun.
Talking about building a drug and corruption-free society, the health minister said that the Belabo-Monohardi constituency will be made free from drug and corruption, saying that the whole country will be made free from corruption, terrorism and drug in phases.
Belabo upazila BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) convener Ahsan Habib Biplob and officials from different agencies were also present at the function while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Umme Hafsa Nadia presided over the function.