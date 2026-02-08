Interim government has run out of steam: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya has said that it is time for the interim government to leave.

He said, “Their scope for reforms, space to carry out reforms, and room to ensure justice has run out — they have run out of steam.”

Debapriya Bhattacharya was speaking as a guest at the publication event of the report titled 'From commitment to implementation: political inclusion and democratic accountability,' organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at a hotel in the capital, Sunday morning.

Debapriya Bhattacharya said the interim government’s capacity and potential have reached their limit. He said the only thing they can now do is hold a good election.

CGS conducted a survey to identify existing barriers to the electoral participation of minority communities. The survey findings were presented at the event.