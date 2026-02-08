Interim government has run out of steam: Debapriya Bhattacharya
Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya has said that it is time for the interim government to leave.
He said, “Their scope for reforms, space to carry out reforms, and room to ensure justice has run out — they have run out of steam.”
Debapriya Bhattacharya was speaking as a guest at the publication event of the report titled 'From commitment to implementation: political inclusion and democratic accountability,' organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at a hotel in the capital, Sunday morning.
Debapriya Bhattacharya said the interim government’s capacity and potential have reached their limit. He said the only thing they can now do is hold a good election.
CGS conducted a survey to identify existing barriers to the electoral participation of minority communities. The survey findings were presented at the event.
The survey, conducted among 505 people from minority communities across the country, found that more than 50 per cent feel anxious about participating, while over 25 per cent of respondents consider themselves unsafe or extremely unsafe.
Speaking in the discussion after the release of the findings, Debapriya Bhattacharya said there the chief adviser’s words do not match his actions. He said the chief adviser had stated that everyone, regardless of religion or ethnicity, would remain under one umbrella, but the umbrella was never opened and the rain pours down.
Debapriya Bhattacharya believes the upcoming election is not sufficiently inclusive, although there is still scope to make it participatory. He said participation must be ensured for everyone in the election, whether women, other communities, or people with differing political views.
Debapriya Bhattacharya said the interim government must take responsibility to bring marginalised people to the polls and ensure their security before and after voting. He said this is the government’s last opportunity to do something good. If the government can carry out this final good act, there may be some scope for it to secure a place in history.
Other guests at the event included Majumdar Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) and economist Selim Jahan. The event was moderated by CGS president Zillur Rahman.