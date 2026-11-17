Nuclear power connected to national grid for the first time
For the first time in the country's history, nuclear power has been connected to the national grid.
This means that the process of supplying electricity from the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid has begun on an experimental basis.
However, the power plant is not yet going into commercial production. Electricity is being supplied to the grid primarily for testing and experimentation purposes.
The supply of 350 megawatts of nuclear power from Rooppur to the national grid began today, Tuesday, at 3:6 PM.
Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology minister Fakir Mahbub Anam was present.
After a long wait, continuous technical activities, and complex tests at various stages, electricity produced from Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant at Rooppur has been experimentally connected to the national grid.
The information has been confirmed through an instant press release sent from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction project. It states that, under primary trial connection, electricity will be supplied to the national grid for approximately 8 to 10 hours.
During this period, key technical tests, including the effectiveness and stability of the integrated operational system with the power plant's turbine, generator, and grid, will be conducted.
Subsequently, the power plant will be disconnected from the national grid for various technical tests. After a break of about 28 hours, it will be reconnected to the grid for 4 to 6 hours to complete the necessary technical and operational tests.
According to sources at the Rooppur power plant, today marks the initiation of the trial phase to gradually increase power production capability following the guidelines and standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Now, following the design and regulatory conditions, approximately 350 megawatts of electricity from the power plant's first unit will be supplied to the national grid for a few hours.
After the commencement of power supply, the functionality of various equipment including the nuclear reactor vessel, turbine, generator, and automated control systems will be tested.
For these tests, the first unit may be temporarily shut down at various times, and the production and supply of electricity may be reduced or increased. However, customers will be able to use the supplied electricity to the grid throughout the period.
Sources from the nuclear power plant state that it will not be possible to ensure uninterrupted and stable electricity supply to the national grid during the trial period. The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) will take necessary measures to maintain the balance of the national grid, considering the temporary shutdown of Rooppur power plant's first unit and the fluctuation of electricity supply.
Officials from the Power Development Board (PDB) will also monitor the supply situation.
Necessary licenses and approvals must be obtained from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) to gradually enhance production capacity to 100 per cent.
Therefore, following the tests, the report of results will be submitted to BAERA by the Rooppur authorities. Upon their approval, the process of increasing capacity will begin, along with the test supply to the grid.
It may take several months for the power production capacity to gradually reach 100 per cent.
According to the agreement with the Russian contractor, after completing a 10-month trial operation, electricity will be supplied commercially from the first unit at full capacity permanently.
Power plant officials state that the trial production may continue for several months continuously after initiation. However, with electricity reaching the grid, Bangladesh has become the 33rd country in the world in the list of nuclear electricity-producing countries.
Although the formal recognition will come when the full-fledged supply starts after testing. Earlier, in October 2023, the Rooppur power plant was recognised as a nuclear facility after the arrival of nuclear fuel in the project area. With the receipt of the fuel, Bangladesh has been enlisted as a nuclear power-holding country.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is the largest single project in the country's history. The project is being implemented by the Atomic Energy Commission under the Ministry of Science and Technology. The project is managed by a government company named Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL). Russia's contractor Atomstroyexport is constructing two units of 1,200 megawatts each in Rooppur.
The Rooppur project's duration was until December 2025. The duration has been extended twice, now up to June 2028.
Despite the extension of the duration as per the contract with the contractor, there is no opportunity to increase the project's cost.
However, due to the increase in the dollar rate, the project cost has increased by Tk 260 billion. The Rooppur power plant will cost Tk 1,386.86 billion.