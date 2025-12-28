Zubayer Chowdhury to take oath as 26th chief justice Sunday morning
Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury will take oath as the country’s 26th chief justice on Sunday morning.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury as the chief justice at Bangabhaban here at 10:30 am.
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus will witness the oath-taking ceremony, said the chief adviser’s press wing.
State-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar will live broadcast the ceremony, it also said.
Earlier, the President, under the authority bestowed upon him under Article 95 (1) of the constitution, appointed justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury as the country’s 26th chief justice.
The law ministry issued a gazette notification on the appointment on 23 December, saying the appointment will come into effect from the day Zubayer Rahman takes oath of office.
Meanwhile, the tenure of the country's 25th chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed ended on Saturday (27 December) as he went on retirement.
A lawyer by background Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury was enrolled in the District Judges' Court in 1985 and as an advocate of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court in 1987.
On 27 August, 2003, he was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court Division. Two years later, he became a permanent judge of the High Court Division.
On 12 August, 2024, he was elevated to the appellate division of the Supreme Court.
After completing his LLB (Hons) and LLM degrees from Dhaka University, Chowdhury obtained another Master’s degree in international law from the UK.