Zubayer Chowdhury to take oath as 26th chief justice Sunday morning

Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury will take oath as the country’s 26th chief justice on Sunday morning.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury as the chief justice at Bangabhaban here at 10:30 am.

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus will witness the oath-taking ceremony, said the chief adviser’s press wing.

State-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar will live broadcast the ceremony, it also said.

Earlier, the President, under the authority bestowed upon him under Article 95 (1) of the constitution, appointed justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury as the country’s 26th chief justice.

The law ministry issued a gazette notification on the appointment on 23 December, saying the appointment will come into effect from the day Zubayer Rahman takes oath of office.