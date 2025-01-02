Army chief visits Khaleda Zia
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman met BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on Thursday night.
The army chief, accompanied by his wife, visited the BNP chief's Gulshan residence, Firoza, around 8:30pm, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell.
Khaleda's security affairs adviser, Major General (retd) Fazle Elahi Akbar, welcomed the army chief and his wife upon their arrival.
During the 40-minute courtesy meeting, the discussion primarily revolved around the health condition of the former PM, Sayrul said.
He said the army chief enquired about Khaleda's well-being and wished her a speedy recovery.