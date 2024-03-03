LPG price increased again
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas again by Tk 8 per 12-kg cylinder. BERC raised the price by Tk 41 last month.
The newly declared rate will be in effect from 6:00 pm today, Sunday. The rate of 12-kg cylinder of LPG for the month of March has been fixed at Tk 1,482, which was Tk 1,474 in February. The 12-kg cylinders of LPG are mostly used in households.
The new rate of LPG was revealed at a press conference at the office of the BERC in the capital on Sunday. BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin declared the new rate. The agency updates the price of LPG every month.
BERC said although the price has not increased in the global market and price of dollar has also decreased slightly, yet the price of LPG has been increased in the local market due to hike in transport cost.
The BERC has been determining the price of LPG since April 2021. Propane and butane, two main ingredients of LPG, are imported from different countries. Saudi based company Aramco reveals the price of these two ingredients every month. It is known as the Saudi cargo price (CP). The BERC adjusts the price of LPG considering CP as the base price.
According to the BERC, the price of LPG provided by the private companies, including the value added tax, has been fixed at Tk 123.52 per kg, which was Tk 122.86 last month. The price of different sizes of LPG cylinders will be fixed as per this.
The price of LPG gas provided by government companies has been raised to Tk 690 from Tk 591. Meanwhile, the price of LPG used for cars (auto gas) has been fixed at Tk 68.05, which was Tk 67.68 before.