LPG price increased again

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas again by Tk 8 per 12-kg cylinder. BERC raised the price by Tk 41 last month.

The newly declared rate will be in effect from 6:00 pm today, Sunday. The rate of 12-kg cylinder of LPG for the month of March has been fixed at Tk 1,482, which was Tk 1,474 in February. The 12-kg cylinders of LPG are mostly used in households.

The new rate of LPG was revealed at a press conference at the office of the BERC in the capital on Sunday. BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin declared the new rate. The agency updates the price of LPG every month.

