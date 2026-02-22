Saudi envoy calls on PM

Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Zafer H Bin Abiyah paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday.

He met the prime minister at the Cabinet Division in the secretariat in the capital around 11:00 am, prime minister’s press secretary Saleh Shibli told BSS.

The prime minister conveyed his respectful regards to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as to His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.