Today, 15 August, 50 years since the killing of Bangabandhu

Today, 15 August, marks the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On this day in 1975, a group of mutinous army officers brutally assassinated him.

The horrific massacre at his residence on Road 32, Dhanmondi, remains one of the most heinous and barbaric events in history — and today marks its 50th year.

Alongside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his three sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and young Sheikh Russel, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rozi Jamal, his only brother Sheikh Abu Naser, Colonel Jamil (who rushed to save him after receiving a phone call), Special Branch officer Siddiqur Rahman, and army member Syed Mahbubul Haque were all killed that night.