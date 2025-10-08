Public administration: How long without a secretary

Although the public administration ministry is very important, this ministry is being run without any secretary for 16 days.

The interim government is yet to take a decision in this regard.

As a result, a stagnation has emerged in daily operations. The question is how many days the ministry will run like this.

After the student-led uprising, the interim government appointed senior secretary Mokhlesur Rahman as the public administration secretary.

Although he was initially appointed on a two-year contract, he was transferred to the Planning Commission on 21 September.

Since then, the position of public administration secretary has remained vacant.

There is a buzz in the secretariat that, with the national election approaching, intense tussles behind-the-scenes are taking place over the post of public administration secretary.

Supporters of two political parties, and officials loyal to political parties want someone of their choice to occupy the position, as this ministry oversees key decisions such as the transfers and promotions of deputy commissioners and other field-level officials.