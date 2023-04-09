2 vessels of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force arrive at Chattogram Port

Two vessels, JS URAGA (Mine Sweeper Tender) and JS AWAJI (Mine Sweeper Ocean) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) arrived at Chattogram Port on Sunday for a goodwill port visit.

They will stay in Chattogram till 11 April 2023.

Captain NAKAI Eiichi, Commander, Minesweeper Division One, and his officers were received by Captain Mohammed Faizul Hoque, Chief Staff Officer to Commander, Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT) and greeted by IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh.

During this port visit, the Bangladesh Navy will organize exchange programs such as visits on board.