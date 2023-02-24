Bangladesh

Set up special desk at airport to receive bodies of expatriate workers:  NHRC Chairman

Prothom Alo English Desk

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed has emphasised on setting up a special desk at airports to receive the bodies of Bangladeshi workers who die abroad, reports news agency UNB.

“It is necessary to have a special desk at the airport to receive the dead bodies of Bangladeshi workers who died abroad as our development depends on the remittances earned by these people,” he said Thursday.

“We have to bargain with the destination countries where the number of casualties is higher.  We will send workers only if they can provide adequate protection,” he added.

The NHRC chairman came up with the comments while addressing at the advisory meeting regarding the legal services of victims of human trafficking. Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association organised the meeting at commission office.

Kamal Uddin also mentioned the need to enact victim and witness protection laws to ensure legal services to victims of human trafficking.

The meeting was addressed, among others, by the full time member of the commission Md. Salim Reza; Bangladesh Women Lawyers Association president advocate Salma Ali, former member of the NHRC and former senior district and sessions judge Jesmin Ara Begum, and ETSEC Bangladesh chairperson Masood Ali.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment