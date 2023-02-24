Set up special desk at airport to receive bodies of expatriate workers:  NHRC Chairman

“We have to bargain with the destination countries where the number of casualties is higher. We will send workers only if they can provide adequate protection,” he added.
The NHRC chairman came up with the comments while addressing at the advisory meeting regarding the legal services of victims of human trafficking. Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association organised the meeting at commission office.
Kamal Uddin also mentioned the need to enact victim and witness protection laws to ensure legal services to victims of human trafficking.
The meeting was addressed, among others, by the full time member of the commission Md. Salim Reza; Bangladesh Women Lawyers Association president advocate Salma Ali, former member of the NHRC and former senior district and sessions judge Jesmin Ara Begum, and ETSEC Bangladesh chairperson Masood Ali.