Home submerged, mother takes shelter in auto-rickshaw on culvert with children

With waist-deep water inside her home and her bedding and furniture soaked, Taslima Akter was at a loss. She didn't know how to protect her two-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son in such conditions. With her stove submerged, she can not even cook. Eventually, she decided to leave her home.

Finding no safe shelter nearby except a culvert, the family moved there, where many residents had already taken shelter with their livestock and essential belongings. Taslima's husband, Shahab Uddin, had parked his auto-rickshaw on the elevated culvert to protect it from the rising water. The family then took shelter inside the vehicle.

The incident took place in Ward No. 4 of Puichhari Union in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila.