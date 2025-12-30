All efforts failed, former prime minister passes away

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is no more.

The party’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo at around 7:15 am on Tuesday that BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman had informed him, “Mother is no more.”

Earlier, BNP media cell member Atikur Rahman Rumon told Prothom Alo that Khaleda Zia passed away at approximately 6:30 am while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. Tarique Rahman and other family members were by her side at the time.

According to standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Khaleda Zia’s namaz-e-janaza may be held on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital tomorrow, Wednesday.