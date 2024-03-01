12th parliament: Seven new state ministers take oath
Seven new state ministers have taken oath at Bangabhaban in Dhaka this evening. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath around 7:30 pm, in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Earlier, the president formally appointed the new state ministers, while the cabinet division issued a gazette notification in this regard.
The new cabinet members are – Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2, Md. Abdul Wadud of Rajshahi-5 and Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of Chattogram-14.
The remaining state ministers are from the reserved seats for women. They are – Rokeya Sultana, Begum Shamsun Naher, Waseqa Ayesha Khan and Naheed Ezaher Khan.
Bangladesh Awami League (AL) led by Sheikh Hasina formed the government on 11 January after winning the 12th parliamentary election, held on 7 January, for the fourth consecutive term.
On the day, 37 ministers and state ministers took oath. With the new seven members, the cabinet members will have 44 members.