Extortion allegation against BNP over attack on Salman Muqtadir’s studio 'sweeping': Salahuddin

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has termed sweeping, content creator Salman Muqtadir's accusation of 'extortion' against the BNP in connection to the attack and vandalism of his studio.

Citing preliminary investigations, he mentioned that Salman Muqtadir appears to have been 'victimised' in the incident.

The Home Minister made these remarks to journalists at the Secretariat today, Sunday.