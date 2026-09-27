Extortion allegation against BNP over attack on Salman Muqtadir’s studio 'sweeping': Salahuddin
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has termed sweeping, content creator Salman Muqtadir's accusation of 'extortion' against the BNP in connection to the attack and vandalism of his studio.
Citing preliminary investigations, he mentioned that Salman Muqtadir appears to have been 'victimised' in the incident.
The Home Minister made these remarks to journalists at the Secretariat today, Sunday.
According to the content creator, on Saturday night, there was an incident of attack and vandalism at Salman Muqtadir's studio located at New Guinea Properties in ECB Square, Dhaka.
He released a video of the vandalism on his verified Facebook page last night and made various comments, including accusations against the BNP of 'extortion'.
Regarding the incident, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that there is a disputed land at the scene, with a conflict between two parties over it. One group attempted to take possession and caused vandalism.
Among the damaged properties was a structure where Salman Muqtadir created content, which was also vandalised. This was shown in the video.
Salahuddin Ahmed noted, "Has the complainant filed any case? He hasn't."
At one point, he mentioned, "It has been heard that nobody asked him (Salman Muqtadir) for extortion money; he supposedly said he would have given if asked."
The Home Minister labeled Salman Muqtadir's claim of the BNP being an extortionist group as sweeping and stated that if Salman files a specific case, the matter will be investigated.