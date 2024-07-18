Quota reform protest
As a fatherly figure, I request you to move away from movement: Law minister
Law minister Anisul Huq has said the government is going to sit with the protesting students.
While speaking to the media on Thursday, he also said he asked the attorney general to take step for an early hearing of the writ petition regarding quota reform.
“I have told the attorney general to appeal to the court on Sunday for an early hearing in this regard,” he said.
Urging the protesters to postpone the movement, the law minister said, “As a fatherly figure, I am requesting you to move away from the protest.”
Asked whether the government reached this decision unanimously, Anisul Huq said, “We agreed in principle with the quota protesters regarding quota reform.”
Earlier, the minister told Prothom Alo that the government is willing to sit in discussion with the students protesting seeking a reform in the existing quota system in government jobs.
He said two ministers – education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury and himself – have been given the responsibility in this regard.
The law minister around 2:00 pm said the discussion will be held whenever the protesting students agree.