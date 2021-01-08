Facebook partners with Bangladeshi orgs on mental health

Facebook has said it is making it easier for users in Bangladesh to connect with helplines by partnering with local organisations in an effort to support and raise awareness on mental health, reports UNB.

According to a 2019 survey, nearly 17 per cent of adults in Bangladesh are suffering from mental health issues, and 92 per cent among them do not seek professional help.

Through Facebook, people in Bangladesh can now access support resources at National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, Moner Bondhu and Kaan Pete Roi.

These organisations provide regular counselling on suicide, depression, anxiety, panic attacks and other related issues.