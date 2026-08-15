Police on alert at Dhanmondi 32; one detained for trying to lay flowers
Security has been tightened around Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s demolished residence at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka ahead of August 15. Police detained a person who came to lay flowers at the site this morning.
The situation was observed at Dhanmondi 32 from early Saturday morning.
Police barricades were placed on both sides of the road in front of the demolished residence from early morning. Vehicular movement on the road has been suspended. Pedestrians are also not being allowed to pass through.
Journalists from various media outlets gathered at the site in the morning, while curious onlookers were also seen. A large number of law enforcement personnel were deployed in the area, with an armoured police vehicle kept ready.
Around 10:15am, police detained a person who came to lay flowers at the demolished residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was later taken to Dhanmondi police station for questioning.
Dhanmondi police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Imdadul Islam told Prothom Alo that the detainee was identified as Arnab Das, a resident of Tangail.
“We have initially learned that he is an active worker of the banned Jubo League. He is being questioned,” he said.
Imdadul Islam said security had been strengthened around Dhanmondi 32 since Friday night ahead of 15 August.
The police are ready to tackle any situation, he added.