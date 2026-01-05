Pakistan’s PM visits Bangladesh High Commission to offer condolences and prayers for Khaleda Zia
Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad to express his condolences on the death of former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
The Pakistani government and the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed the information on their official X (formerly Twitter) handles on Monday afternoon.
According to a press release issued by the Bangladesh High Commission, prime minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the condolence book at the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad in the afternoon.
He was received at the High Commission by acting high commissioner Israt Jahan, press counsellor Md Tayyeb Ali, and counsellor (consular) Sardar Mohammad Nomanuzzaman.
Accompanying the Pakistani prime minister were the country’s federal minister for information and broadcasting Ataullah Tarar and the prime minister’s special assistant Tariq Fatemi.
After signing the condolence book, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif took part in a special prayer, seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
He expressed his profound sorrow and condolences to her family and to the people of Bangladesh.
Shehbaz Sharif gratefully recalled Khaleda Zia’s contributions to the development of relations between the two countries. He also referred to his meeting with the chief adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, conveyed his sincere greetings, and expressed optimism that bilateral relations between the two countries would further improve in the future.