Govt decides to appoint tag officers at all petrol pumps
The government has decided to appoint tag officers at all petrol pumps across the country to strengthen monitoring and coordination of fuel management activities amid the global crisis.
The decision was taken at an online meeting held on 27 March chaired by Mohammad Saiful Islam, secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, said a statement of Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
According to the decision, one tag officer will be assigned to each petrol pump nationwide.
In Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will appoint the tag officers.
Outside these metropolitan areas, deputy commissioners at district and divisional level and upazila nirbahi officers at the upazila level, will assign a government official as tag officer for each petrol pump under their respective jurisdictions.
The appointed officers will perform their duties following guidelines set by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and BPC and will submit daily reports.
All departments and agencies concerned have been requested to appoint the tag officers and send the information to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division accordingly.