Measles outbreak: More than 900 children die in 5 months
Eight more children died from measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the combined death toll from measles and measles symptoms to 902 since 15 March.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS) measles report released today, the latest deaths occurred between 8am on Friday and 8am on Saturday.
Of the total deaths, 803 were caused by measles symptoms, while 99 children died after being diagnosed with measles.
In the past 24 hours, 728 children developed measles symptoms, while 70 were diagnosed with measles. A total of 798 children were therefore affected by measles or its symptoms during the period.
Six children died from measles symptoms in Dhaka and two in Sylhet during the past 24 hours.
Since 15 March, a total of 141,776 children have developed measles symptoms, while 17,800 have been diagnosed with measles. The combined number of affected children stands at 159,576.
During the same period, 119,089 children have recovered.
In the past 24 hours, 700 children were admitted to hospitals after contracting measles, while 549 recovered and were discharged.