Police foil Ebtedayee teachers' bid to march towards Secretariat

Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt by Ebtedayee (Primary) Madrasah teachers to march towards the Secretariat, as they pressed for the nationalisation of independent Ebtedayee madrasahs.

Quoting witnesses, police inspector (traffic) Sardar Bulbul Ahmed said several hundred teachers from different madrasahs gathered near the Jatiya Press Club around 2:00pm and attempted to proceed towards the Secretariat.