Police foil Ebtedayee teachers' bid to march towards Secretariat
Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt by Ebtedayee (Primary) Madrasah teachers to march towards the Secretariat, as they pressed for the nationalisation of independent Ebtedayee madrasahs.
Quoting witnesses, police inspector (traffic) Sardar Bulbul Ahmed said several hundred teachers from different madrasahs gathered near the Jatiya Press Club around 2:00pm and attempted to proceed towards the Secretariat.
As they approached the Secretariat gate around 2:30pm, police charged batons to disperse them, leaving several people injured.
Police also used water cannons and fired sound grenades to disperse the protestors.
The Ebtedayee Madrasah teachers have been demonstrating for a long time, demanding nationalisation of independent Ebtedayee madrasahs.