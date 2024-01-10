EU regrets not all major parties participated in 12th parliamentary election

Taking note of the outcome of the 12th parliamentary elections, which were held in Bangladesh last Sunday, the European Union reiterated that the long-term EU-Bangladesh partnership is underpinned by the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.
The EU also regretted that not all major parties participated in this election, said a statement by the high representative on behalf of the European Union on the parliamentary elections Tuesday.
The EU welcomed the agreement of the authorities to make public the upcoming report and recommendations of the EU Election Expert Mission and urged the Bangladesh authorities to ensure a full investigation of all reported election irregularities. “… We call upon the relevant authorities to ensure a timely and full investigation of all reported election irregularities.”
The EU condemns the acts of violence that occurred during the electoral period and urged everybody to refrain from violence in the post-election period. It is also key that the rule of law, judicial independence, due process and the right to peaceful assembly are respected and upheld in this period and beyond. In this regard, detention of opposition figures is highly concerning, read the statement.
The EU strongly encouraged all stakeholders to respect political pluralism, democratic values and international human rights standards and to engage in peaceful dialogue. “It is essential that the media, civil society and political parties can carry out their work without censorship or fear of reprisals.”
The EU will continue to work with the Government of Bangladesh on the priorities that characterise the forum’s longstanding relations in the political, human rights, trade and development spheres including the country’s possible future access to the GSP+ preferential trade scheme.