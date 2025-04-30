Chinmoy Krishna Das granted bail

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in Dhaka on 25 November of last year in a sedition case filed over alleged desecration of the national flag.

Earlier, on 31 October of last year, a sedition case was filed by Chattogram city’s Chandgaon Mohora Ward BNP General Secretary Firoz Khan at Kotwali Police Station against Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and 19 others.

Firoz Khan was later relieved from his position in the BNP. Several individuals, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, were arrested in connection with this case.