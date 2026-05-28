Dhaka South City Corporation aims to remove qurbani waste within 8 hrs, Dhaka North within 12 hrs
The Dhaka North City Corporation has announced that it will complete the removal of sacrificial waste before the government’s fixed deadline of 12 hours. It said that more than 16,000 sanitation workers and over 750 vehicles are being deployed this year.
Today, Thursday, at around 1:30 pm, the Dhaka South City Corporation will officially begin transporting sacrificial waste from the Kalabagan STS to the Matuail Landfill. The target has been set to remove all of the first day’s waste by 9:30 pm, within eight hours.
Officials of the Dhaka North City Corporation also said that the formal waste-removal operation will begin today, Thursday, at 2:00 p.m. in the Ceramics Road area of Section 12 in Mirpur. The operation will be inspected by State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam and Dhaka North City administrator Md. Shafiqul Islam Khan.
The Dhaka North City Corporation Waste Management Department says that around 16,890 workers will be engaged in waste removal operations. Among them are 6,165 DNCC sanitation staff, 4,500 van service workers, and 5,400 volunteers. In addition, 825 extra workers will be deployed, 3 workers per pickup truck across 275 pickup vehicles.
A total of around 752 vehicles and pieces of equipment will be used for waste removal. These include 58 compactor trucks, 220 dump trucks, 329 pickups, 32 container carriers, 10 open trucks, and 10 water trucks. Additionally, 43 payloaders, 9 backhoe loaders, 9 chain excavators, 7 chain dozers, 6 skid loaders, and 6 road sweepers will be deployed. Jet-and-sucker machines and spray cannons will also be used to control odor and waterlogging.
DNCC stated that 1.63 million polythene bags have already been distributed among city residents. Along with this, 3,600 sacks of bleaching powder (90,000 kg), 1,348 cans of phenyl, and 3,900 cans of Savlon have been supplied. Cleaning tools such as shovels, baskets, and spades have also been provided to sanitation workers.
Ten separate supervision teams have been formed for 10 regions to monitor the waste removal operations. A central control room will remain active. Temporary waste collection points have been set up in each area, along with emergency preparedness for rain or adverse weather conditions. A Drainage Quick Response Team (QRT) will remain ready to address waterlogging issues.
Special preparations have also been made at the Aminbazar landfill for the rapid disposal of sacrificial waste. A new access road and two platforms have been constructed there. Public awareness campaigns have included loudspeaker announcements, digital billboard messaging, distribution of 50,000 leaflets, and SMS notifications.
Arifur Rahman, Additional Chief Waste Management Officer of DNCC, told Prothom Alo that sanitation workers have already started collecting and moving sacrificial waste to designated locations. However, the official start of the waste removal operation will be marked after the administrator and other officials inspect the designated site in Mirpur. He added, “Our main goal is to clean the entire city quickly. We aim to complete the work within the 12-hour timeframe. But sanitation workers have been working in different areas since morning.”
Waste removal target of 8 hours in Dhaka South City
At around 1:30 pm, the Dhaka South City Corporation will officially begin transporting sacrificial waste from the Kalabagan STS to the Matuail Landfill. The target is to remove all waste from the first day within 9:30 pm, meaning within 8 hours.
DSCC stated that during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, around 33,942 tons of waste may be generated in the southern city corporation area. To manage this, 13,453 personnel and 2,117 vehicles and pieces of equipment will be deployed. In addition, bleaching powder, Savlon, and biodegradable bags have been distributed across 75 wards.