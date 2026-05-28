Dhaka South City Corporation aims to remove qurbani waste within 8 hrs, Dhaka North within 12 hrs

DNCC stated that 1.63 million polythene bags have already been distributed among city residents. Along with this, 3,600 sacks of bleaching powder (90,000 kg), 1,348 cans of phenyl, and 3,900 cans of Savlon have been supplied. Cleaning tools such as shovels, baskets, and spades have also been provided to sanitation workers.

Ten separate supervision teams have been formed for 10 regions to monitor the waste removal operations. A central control room will remain active. Temporary waste collection points have been set up in each area, along with emergency preparedness for rain or adverse weather conditions. A Drainage Quick Response Team (QRT) will remain ready to address waterlogging issues.

Special preparations have also been made at the Aminbazar landfill for the rapid disposal of sacrificial waste. A new access road and two platforms have been constructed there. Public awareness campaigns have included loudspeaker announcements, digital billboard messaging, distribution of 50,000 leaflets, and SMS notifications.

Arifur Rahman, Additional Chief Waste Management Officer of DNCC, told Prothom Alo that sanitation workers have already started collecting and moving sacrificial waste to designated locations. However, the official start of the waste removal operation will be marked after the administrator and other officials inspect the designated site in Mirpur. He added, “Our main goal is to clean the entire city quickly. We aim to complete the work within the 12-hour timeframe. But sanitation workers have been working in different areas since morning.”