Dinesh Trivedi leaves for India after 3 important meetings in Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi left Dhaka for New Delhi on Monday after holding three meetings in Dhaka over the past 24 hours, which is seen as further consultations amid efforts to engage constructively to take forward relations between the two neighbours.

He met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday at State Guest House Padma, while he had separate courtesy meetings with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed at the Secretariat on Monday.