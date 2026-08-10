Dinesh Trivedi leaves for India after 3 important meetings in Dhaka
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi left Dhaka for New Delhi on Monday after holding three meetings in Dhaka over the past 24 hours, which is seen as further consultations amid efforts to engage constructively to take forward relations between the two neighbours.
He met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday at State Guest House Padma, while he had separate courtesy meetings with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed at the Secretariat on Monday.
“Yes, he left Dhaka for New Delhi (on Monday),” a diplomatic source told news agency UNB, without elaborating, adding that the visit was “preplanned.”
During the courtesy meeting with the Bangladesh prime minister, Dinesh Trivedi conveyed greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman and the intent to work together with the government and the people of Bangladesh in a “positive, constructive and forward-looking” manner.
They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh with a people-centric approach.
During his meeting with Home Minister Salahuddin, they discussed areas of common interest, including security cooperation between the two countries, and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.
The high commissioner conveyed India’s willingness to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains, based on mutual interest, mutual benefit and mutual sensitivities.