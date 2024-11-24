Dengue: Record 11 patients die, 1079 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Eleven dengue patients died and 1,079 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till Sunday morning.
This was the highest number of deaths in a day this year.
During the period, 97 dengue patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 133 in Chattogram, 272 in Dhaka division, 194 in Dhaka North city while 121 in Dhaka South, 143 in Khulna, 58 in Rajshahi, 58 in Mymensingh, nine in Sylhet and 17 were admitted to different hospitals in Rangpur division, a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
This year, the total number of cases rose to 86,791 while 459 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement added.
Of the total death, 51.10 per cent is female and 48.90 per cent is male.
Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases.