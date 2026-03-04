Eid holiday to last 7 days if 18 March holiday proposal approved

In view of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr, a holiday has been proposed for 18 March in addition to the previously announced leave.

This proposal will be presented at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, Thursday. If approved, the total holiday this time will effectively be seven days.

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid-ul-Fitr may occur on 21 Marc.

The Ministry of Public Administration has already determined a five-day holiday based on this probable date. Accordingly, the holiday is scheduled from 19 to 23 March.

Among these days, 21 March, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, is a public holiday.

Besides, 19 and 20 March before Eid, and 22 and 23 March after Eid, have been declared holidays by executive order.