Eid holiday to last 7 days if 18 March holiday proposal approved
In view of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr, a holiday has been proposed for 18 March in addition to the previously announced leave.
This proposal will be presented at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, Thursday. If approved, the total holiday this time will effectively be seven days.
Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid-ul-Fitr may occur on 21 Marc.
The Ministry of Public Administration has already determined a five-day holiday based on this probable date. Accordingly, the holiday is scheduled from 19 to 23 March.
Among these days, 21 March, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, is a public holiday.
Besides, 19 and 20 March before Eid, and 22 and 23 March after Eid, have been declared holidays by executive order.
Now, if 18 March is declared a holiday before Eid, it practically means a four-day holiday before Eid.
This is because 17 March is supposed to be a holiday for Shab-e-Qadr. Thus, combining the day of Eid and the two days following it, the total holiday for Eid will extend to seven days.
A source from the Ministry of Public Administration confirmed to Prothom Alo about the proposal for a holiday on 18 March.
However, the source said that a decision on this matter might be made at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting.
A holiday before Eid has been proposed since there would already be an extended break after Eid with Independence Day on 26 March, followed by Friday and Saturday.
However, it is not yet finalised. Considering public convenience, the holidays might be increased.