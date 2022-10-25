Iran to support safe, dignified Rohingya repatriation: Envoy

Iranian ambassador to Bangladesh Mansour Chavoshi has said his country will support Bangladesh on the issue of safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas, the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, to their homeland.

The envoy said this while calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban Tuesday morning. Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

The ambassador appreciated Bangladesh for sheltering the Rohingya people on humanitarian grounds. Issues relating to bilateral relations and the trade and commerce were discussed in the meeting.