Iran to support safe, dignified Rohingya repatriation: Envoy

The prime minister said both the countries have much more potential for expanding and diversifying bilateral trade. “Two sides may work on trade facilitation measures,” she added.
Referring to the sanctions and counter sanctions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, she said the people of the whole world are suffering for the consequences of those.
About the historical relations with Iran, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that many Persian words, around 7000, are incorporated in Bangla language. Both the premier and the envoy said that Bangladesh and Iran shared common culture.
Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present.