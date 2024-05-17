EC asks home ministry to take action against additional DIG
The election commission (EC) has asked the home ministry to take action against additional deputy inspector general of police Md. Moniruzzaman for violating the rules of government jobs during an election.
A letter, signed by EC deputy secretary Mizanur Rahman, in this regard was sent to the senior secretary of the public security division of the home ministry on 13 May.
Additional DIG Md. Moniruzzaman accompanied his younger brother, who went to the office of governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) to collect his nomination paper for the by-election to Jhenaidah-1 constituency.
The EC letter says tourist police’s additional DIG Md. Moniruzzaman, donning his uniform, was along with a prospective candidate of a political party while he was collecting his nomination paper for the by-election to Jhenaidah-1 constituency. This was published in the media.
Tourist police additional DIG Md. Moniruzzaman violated the government servants (conduct) rules, 1979 through this, the letter added.
It is said in the letter that the EC has directed to take action against the relevant official. The letter also requested the ministry to inform the EC of the action taken against the official including departmental action.
According to a report of Prothom Alo, the police officer was with his younger brother when he went to the AL office on 29 April to submit his party nomination form.
His brother Wahiduzzaman, Shailkupa pourashava unit Awami League general secretary, sought nomination of AL in the by-election to Jhenaidah-1 constituency.
The seat fell vacant after the death of Awami League MP, Abdul Hai, on 16 March. The by-election in this seat will be held on 5 June.