6 arrested over ex-BCL leader Biplab’s death

Police have arrested six staff of a launch from Keraniganj area of the capital over the death of former BCL leader Duranta Biplab, whose body was found in the Buriganga river on 12 November, UNB reports.

The arrestees were Hafez Md Saidur Rahman, 38, Alamin, 35, Md Masud Rana, 38, Emon Hossain, 23, Md Salman, 21, and Ibrahim Khalil, 29. They all are drivers and technical persons of ‘Morning Sun’ launch.

Tipped off, the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them after conducting drive in Keraniganj on Saturday, said deputy commissioner (DB-Lalbagh Division) of DMP Mashiur Rahman.