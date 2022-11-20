6 arrested over ex-BCL leader Biplab’s death

Biplab, 51, ex-general secretary of BCL Jahangirnagar University unit and also a former member of the Agriculture and Cooperative Sub-Committee of the Central Awami League, went missing while going to Mohammadpur from Keraniganj to meet his mother on 7 November.
The body of was fished out from the Buriganga river in Jajira area of South Keraniganj on 10 November.
After scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area, police confirmed that Biplab drowned in the river when launch ‘Morning Sun’ hit his boat on his way back to home for delivering vegetables on 7 November.