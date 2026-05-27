PM greets nation, global Muslim community on Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message posted on his verified Facebook page, the Prime Minister said, “Holy Eid-ul-Azha has once again arrived at the doorstep of the Muslim Ummah across the world, reminding everyone of the unique message of supreme spirit of sacrifice, the glorious guidance of taqwa and self-purification.”