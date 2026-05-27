PM greets nation, global Muslim community on Eid-ul-Azha
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In a message posted on his verified Facebook page, the Prime Minister said, “Holy Eid-ul-Azha has once again arrived at the doorstep of the Muslim Ummah across the world, reminding everyone of the unique message of supreme spirit of sacrifice, the glorious guidance of taqwa and self-purification.”
He said Muslims in Bangladesh and across the globe are preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha inspired by the glory of sacrifice.
“This glorified Islamic festival is not merely a celebration of joy, but also carries an eternal message of deep faith in the Almighty, self-devotion and sacrifice. The unwavering faith, unconditional obedience and supreme sacrifice demonstrated by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) for the satisfaction of Almighty Allah have made this day deeply significant and glorious for the Muslim Ummah,” Tarique Rahman said.
On this auspicious occasion, he extended Eid Mubarak to the people of the country and Muslims around the world.
The Prime Minister also prayed for peace, security and stability for Bangladesh, the Muslim world and humanity as a whole. “At the same time, I also pray for global peace, harmony and security.”
“May this holy Eid-ul-Azha shine with the glory of sacrifice. May Allah accept our sacrifices and prayers. May our lives be filled with peace and prosperity through His endless mercy and blessings,” he concluded.