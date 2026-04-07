Former speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury detained, taken to DB office

Former Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, has been detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. She was picked up from her residence in Dhanmondi in the capital late Monday night.

DB Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo this morning that Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury had been detained and brought to the DB office. She is currently in DB custody.

However, the DB has not provided detailed information regarding the case or the specific reasons behind her detention.