Rights challenges persist even one year after Hasina fled: HRW

The interim government is falling short in implementing its challenging human rights agenda a year since tens of thousands of people took to the street to successfully depose their authoritarian government, according to Human Rights Watch.

The rights watchdog made the observation in its latest report published on Wednesday. It highlighted the shortcomings in the human rights situation, while recognising government efforts, enormous challenges and high expectations from the interim government.

The report noted that some of the fear and repression that marked the Awami League’s 15-year rule, and abuses such as widespread enforced disappearances, appear to have ended. However, the interim government has used arbitrary detention to target perceived political opponents and has yet to deliver systemic reforms to protect human rights.