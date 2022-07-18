66 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 66 were hospitalised for dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning amid a rise in the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports news agency UNB.

Among them, 44 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka, DGHS said.

As many as 234 dengue patients, including 177 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.