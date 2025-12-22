Derogatory Facebook post targeting Sharif Osman Hadi, Dinajpur polytechnic student expelled
A student of Dinajpur Polytechnic Institute has been expelled for posting a derogatory comment on Facebook concerning the death of Osman bin Hadi. The matter was disclosed in an official order signed by the principal of the institution on Sunday afternoon.
The expelled student has been identified as Manmohan Roy. He was a sixth semester student of the power department at Dinajpur Polytechnic Institute and a resident of Birganj upazila in Dinajpur district.
According to the office order, “Based on complaints from general students of the institution and information obtained from Facebook, allegations were found against Manmohan Roy of making derogatory remarks, mocking and expressing jubilation on the martyrdom of Osman Hadi, a frontline fighter of the July Movement, as well as of being associated with a political organisation whose activities are banned on campus. Subsequently, an investigation committee was formed. In accordance with the recommendations of the investigation committee and the decision of the academic council and considering the serious nature of the offence, he has been expelled from the institution.”
Discussions with several students revealed that on 18 December, the day Osman bin Hadi died, Manmohan Roy posted on his Facebook account the statement, “Headshot done, how many more days with just a medical kit.”
This post drew objections from some polytechnic students, who subsequently staged protests demanding his expulsion.
Earlier, on 19 December, Manmohan Roy was also expelled from the Karigori Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh (Polytechnic Students’ Movement Bangladesh) organisation, where he had been a member of the coordination team of its Dinajpur unit.
In this regard, the principal of Dinajpur Polytechnic Institute stated that disciplinary action was taken against Manmohan Roy in accordance with the institution’s code of conduct after the investigation committee found the allegations to be substantiated.