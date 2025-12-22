Derogatory Facebook post targeting Sharif Osman Hadi, Dinajpur polytechnic student expelled

According to the office order, “Based on complaints from general students of the institution and information obtained from Facebook, allegations were found against Manmohan Roy of making derogatory remarks, mocking and expressing jubilation on the martyrdom of Osman Hadi, a frontline fighter of the July Movement, as well as of being associated with a political organisation whose activities are banned on campus. Subsequently, an investigation committee was formed. In accordance with the recommendations of the investigation committee and the decision of the academic council and considering the serious nature of the offence, he has been expelled from the institution.”

Discussions with several students revealed that on 18 December, the day Osman bin Hadi died, Manmohan Roy posted on his Facebook account the statement, “Headshot done, how many more days with just a medical kit.”