Female UP member ‘raped’ in Rajshahi, 5 held

According to the complaint, Mojibur developed an extramarital relationship with the female UP member and took her to a house on Wednesday with a promise to marry her where he raped her for two days.
On Friday, Mojibor fled the house keeping the woman alone there.
Later, Mojibor’s relatives drive her out of the house.
She then made a phone call to the national emergency help line 999. Later police took her to one stop crisis centre of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.
Police also arrested five people in this connection.
Efforts are on to arrest the accused, said the OC.