Ferry services resume on Shimulia-Majhirkandi route after 7 hours

Vehicles and passengers stranded at night are now crossing the river through ferries Kunjalta, Begum Rokeya, Begum Sufia Kamal, Cumilla, Faridpur.
Meanwhile, a man was killed and another went missing as two ferries collided head-on in the Padma River near Jajira in Shariatpur district on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route in the early hours on Sunday.
Ten people on both the ferries- Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal -sustained injuries.
The BIWTC formed a four-member probe committee in this regard. Besides, the junior masters of the two ferries have been suspended.