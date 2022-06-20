Bangladesh

Ferry services resume on Shimulia-Majhirkandi route after 7 hours

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ferry services on Shimulia-Majhirkandi route resumed Monday morning after seven hours of suspension due to strong current in the Padma River, UNB reports.

The ferry service resumed after 5:00 am with operation of five ferries, said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) officials.

BIWTC announced the suspension of the ferry services around 10:15 pm on Sunday to avert possible accidents.

Vehicles and passengers stranded at night are now crossing the river through ferries Kunjalta, Begum Rokeya, Begum Sufia Kamal, Cumilla, Faridpur.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and another went missing as two ferries collided head-on in the Padma River near Jajira in Shariatpur district on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route in the early hours on Sunday.

Ten people on both the ferries- Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal -sustained injuries.

The BIWTC formed a four-member probe committee in this regard. Besides, the junior masters of the two ferries have been suspended.

