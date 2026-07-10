BBS survey data: Museums and circuses yield higher revenues, theatre lags behind

Public interest in creative and cultural pursuits—such as theatre, drama, and cinema—has experienced a notable decline. Consequently, fewer individuals are willing to spend money to attend musical events or stage performances.

This shift has led to a concomitant reduction in revenue for the organisations involved in these productions. Conversely, there remains a stronger public willingness to pay for entertainment such as circuses and band shows. As a result, the earnings of enterprises managing these events have surpassed those of organisations dedicated to drama, cinema, and music.

These insights emerged from a survey conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), which evaluated 318 organisations operating within the cultural and entertainment sectors.

The bureau’s findings reveal that during the 2023–24 financial year, entities associated with events like circuses, band shows, and orchestras accumulated revenues of approximately Tk 220 million. In stark contrast, organisations dedicated to creative, live cultural performances—including music, dance, and opera—generated a mere Tk 762,000.