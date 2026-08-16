New pay scale for govt employees at final stage, announcement anytime: PM’s Principal Secy
The proposed new pay scale for government employees is at the final stage and could be announced at any time, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar said on Sunday.
“The pay scale is under consideration and the government is committed to implementing it. It is at the final stage. The pay scale may be announced at any moment,” he said while talking to newspersons at Secretariat.
The government is working to address some existing problems in the market, he said responding to a question.
“There are some problems in the market, and we are trying to resolve them. You may have noticed that the production chain has been somewhat disrupted, perhaps due to issues related to fuel and electricity. It will be resolved,” he said.