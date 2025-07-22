Daughter unharmed, no trace of mother even after 21 hours

Speaking to Prothom Alo in a tearful voice in front of the morgue, Aminul said that Lamia went to Milestone School to pick up their daughter Zaira around 12:30 pm yesterday. That was when the plane crashed. Since then, they have not been able to find her.

Aminul continued, “I’ve searched every hospital in Uttara but still haven’t found her. She’s not in the burn unit either. I don’t know where else to look. I don’t even know how to explain this to our son.”

Several of Aminul’s colleagues and relatives were also at the morgue in search of Lamia.