Uttara aircraft crash
Daughter unharmed, no trace of mother even after 21 hours
Lamia Akter Sonia went to Milestone School and College on Monday to collect her daughter, Asmaul Husna Zaira, a third-grade student. Zaira was found unharmed. But since then, Lamia has been missing. Over 21 hours have passed, yet there is no trace of her as of now.
Lamia’s husband, Aminul Islam Johnny, was searching for her at the morgue of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, showing a photo of her national ID in hopes of finding a clue around 10:00 am today, Tuesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in a tearful voice in front of the morgue, Aminul said that Lamia went to Milestone School to pick up their daughter Zaira around 12:30 pm yesterday. That was when the plane crashed. Since then, they have not been able to find her.
Aminul continued, “I’ve searched every hospital in Uttara but still haven’t found her. She’s not in the burn unit either. I don’t know where else to look. I don’t even know how to explain this to our son.”
Several of Aminul’s colleagues and relatives were also at the morgue in search of Lamia.
They said they had looked for her in all major hospitals, including Uttara Modern Medical College Hospital, Monsur Ali Hospital, Lubana General Hospital, Crescent Hospital, Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, and the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), but found no trace.
Asmaul Husna was safe during the accident and was later handed over to her guardians by the school authorities.
On Monday afternoon, a training fighter aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara, Dhaka. The building caught fire immediately after the impact. So far, 31 deaths have been confirmed in the incident.
Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, told the media in the morning that 78 people were being treated in various hospitals. The bodies of 20 victims have so far been handed over to families.