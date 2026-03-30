'394 killed in 377 accidents during Eid journey'

A total of 377 accidents occurred on the country’s roads, railways, and waterways during the holy Eid-ul-Fitr travel period. These incidents left 394 people dead and 1,288 injured. Of these, 351 people were killed in 346 road accidents alone.

The Passengers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh disclosed these figures at a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) auditorium in the capital at 11:00 am today, Monday. The report was prepared by the association’s Road Accident Monitoring Cell based on a review of various media reports.

The association said that when compared with casualty analyses from the ongoing Iran–Israel–United States war over the past 15 days, the number of casualties from road accidents in Bangladesh is significantly higher.

The report was presented at the press conference by the association’s Secretary General, Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.

According to the report, during the 15-day period from 14 March—the start of Eid journey—to 28 March, when people returned to workplaces after Eid, 351 people were killed and 1,046 injured in 346 road accidents. During Eid-ul-Fitr in 2025, a total of 322 people were killed and 826 injured in 315 road accidents. Compared to the previous year, road accidents increased by 8.95 per cent, fatalities by 8.26 per cent, and injuries by 21 per cent this Eid.