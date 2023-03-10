Under-construction building's roof collapses in Savar, 15 injured 

Officials of the atomic energy research establishment said the roof concreting work was underway on the ninth floor when a portion of the temporary support structure caved in suddenly.
Jahirul Islam, senior officer of adjacent DEPZ fire service station, said they noticed the collapse from the station and rushed to the spot. The ninth floor roof mostly collapsed.
“At least 15 people sustained injuries. We have verified the number of on-duty construction workers and officials and initially found no missing case,” he said, adding the injuries were not serious.
Debashish Paul, director general of the Atomic Energy Research Establishment, told Prothom Alo that he came to know about the collapse and was on his way to the site.
“The building was being constructed under a medical institute project at the establishment,” he added.