Under-construction building's roof collapses in Savar, 15 injured 

Staff Correspondent
Savar
The roof concreting work was underway on the ninth floor when a portion of the temporary support structure collapsed suddenly on Friday afternoon.Collected

At least 15 construction workers have sustained injuries as the roof of an under-construction building of the Atomic Energy Research Establishment collapsed in Ganakbari area of Savar. 

Firefighters said the incident took place around 4:30pm on Friday when the ninth floor roof of the 10-storey building collapsed all of a sudden. All the injured are construction workers and are now receiving treatment at different hospitals. 

Officials of the atomic energy research establishment said the roof concreting work was underway on the ninth floor when a portion of the temporary support structure caved in suddenly. 

Jahirul Islam, senior officer of adjacent DEPZ fire service station, said they noticed the collapse from the station and rushed to the spot. The ninth floor roof mostly collapsed. 

“At least 15 people sustained injuries. We have verified the number of on-duty construction workers and officials and initially found no missing case,” he said, adding the injuries were not serious. 

Debashish Paul, director general of the Atomic Energy Research Establishment, told Prothom Alo that he came to know about the collapse and was on his way to the site. 

“The building was being constructed under a medical institute project at the establishment,” he added.

