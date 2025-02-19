Tenures of five reform commissions extended until 31 March
The tenures of the five reform commissions that were formed later, separately from the six that have already submitted their reports, has been extended until 31 March, 2025.
They include the Women’s Affairs Commission, the Labour Reform Commission, the Local Government Reform Commission, the Media Reform Commission, and the Health Reform Commission.
A notification in this regard was issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday (18 February).
The government formed these five reform commissions on 18 November, 2024 - granting them a three-month period to submit their reports. The original deadline for submission was 17 February.
The notification stated that the extension is provided to allow the commissions to complete their work effectively, with the new deadline set for 31 March.