Bangladeshi migrants pay highest migration costs

Prothom Alo :

What are the basic problems of migrants?

Syed Saiful Haque: The most critical problem is the exorbitant cost of migration, which often forces workers into debt bondage before they even leave Bangladesh. Other fundamental issues include wage theft, contract substitution (getting a different, lower-paying job than promised), lack of healthcare access in destination countries, and the social cost of family separation.

Female migrants, in particular, continue to face severe physical and psychological abuse in domestic sectors.