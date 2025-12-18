Exclusive Interview: Syed Saiful Haque
Bangladeshi migrants pay highest migration costs
Syed Saiful Haque is a veteran organizer and advocate for migrant human rights who has been active on the national and international stage since 1997. He is the founding Chairperson of the WARBE Development Foundation, a leading rights-based organisation in Bangladesh. Haque is a consistent voice at the United Nations, having participated in key high-level dialogues on migration and development for nearly two decades. On the eve of International Migrants Day, he gave an interview with Prothom Alo English Online in an email. Rabiul Islam conducted the interview.
Prothom Alo :
What are the basic problems of migrants?
Syed Saiful Haque: The most critical problem is the exorbitant cost of migration, which often forces workers into debt bondage before they even leave Bangladesh. Other fundamental issues include wage theft, contract substitution (getting a different, lower-paying job than promised), lack of healthcare access in destination countries, and the social cost of family separation.
Female migrants, in particular, continue to face severe physical and psychological abuse in domestic sectors.
Prothom Alo :
How do you view visa trading?
Syed Saiful Haque: Visa trading is an illegal practice that commodifies human beings and destroys the migration sector’s integrity. It is the primary driver of high migration costs. Middlemen and syndicates buy work visas from sponsors abroad and resell them to poor Bangladeshi workers at 5 to 10 times the rate.
As a results a Bangladeshi migrant has to spend around Tk 500,000 for overseas employment. This "buying a job" culture must be treated as a criminal offence, as it strips workers of their bargaining power and legal status abroad.
Prothom Alo :
Are the rights of migrants being ensured?
Syed Saiful Haque: Unfortunately, No. While Bangladesh has strong laws like the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act 2013, enforcement is weak. Abroad, the Kafala (sponsorship) system in the Middle East still restricts workers' freedom of movement. We frequently see violations such as passport confiscation, non-payment of wages, and arbitrary deportation. The justice mechanism for migrants remains slow and often inaccessible.
Prothom Alo :
What is the role of NGOs?
Syed Saiful Haque: NGOs play a triple role: as watchdogs holding the government and agencies accountable, as service providers offering legal aid, pre-departure awareness, and arbitration for wage disputes, and as advocates for policy reform. NGOs often fill the gaps where government reach is limited, particularly in rural areas for grassroots awareness and the reintegration of returning migrants.
Prothom Alo :
How is the future of the overseas market?
Syed Saiful Haque: The future lies strictly in skilled migration. Traditional markets like Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are localising their low-skilled workforce (e.g., "Saudization").
If Bangladesh continues to rely on sending unskilled workers, our market share will shrink. We must pivot to sending certified skilled technicians, nurses, and IT professionals to new markets in Eastern Europe and East Asia to survive global competition.
Prothom Alo :
What is your suggestion to improve the good governance of labour migration?
Syed Saiful Haque: We need complete digitisation of the recruitment process to eliminate middlemen and visa trading. The government must enforce a "zero-tolerance" policy against syndicates and fraudulent recruiting agencies. Additionally, our Labour Wings in embassies must be proactive in providing diplomatic protection to workers, and we must sign legally binding G2G (Government-to-Government) agreements that ensure employer accountability.