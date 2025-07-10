Reached a consensus on 2 aspects of Chief Justice appointment: Ali Riaz

Political parties have reached consensus on amending Article 95 of the Constitution and ensuring that the Chief Justice is appointed from among Appellate Division judges, Vice-Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters following the 11th day of second-round talks between the Commission and political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, Ali Riaz said the current Constitution does not place significant restrictions on the President in appointing the Chief Justice.

He, however, said two views have emerged: one in favour of appointing the most senior judge and another suggesting selection from among the two most senior judges.